Imega Breese McNab is new executive director of PSOJ

President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Keith Duncan yesterday announced the appointment of Imega Breese McNab as executive director of the organisation, effective Monday, January 18, 2021.

Hailing from the rural town of Sandy Bay, Hanover, Breese McNab is known for her extensive experience in building membership organisations through partnerships, and for her innovative skills in fostering constructive relationships among stakeholders, as well as members. She served as executive director of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) since 2008, directing all aspects of the organisation. During her 15-year tenure at the JMEA, she made a significant impact in the areas of policy and economic development, particularly in the fields of manufacturing, export and trade relations.

“I am excited to join the PSOJ team and look forward to leading the implementation of the organisation's strategic goals. This opportunity not only fosters my own passion to positively contribute to the growth and development of my country but allows me to strategically engage with and build the confidence of our valued members and stakeholders. I look forward to this new journey and embrace the confidence placed in me to lead,” Breese McNab said.

PSOJ President Keith Duncan expressed his delight that Breese McNab is joining the organisation and is confident that she will help to propel the organisation forward, while increasing value-added services, income streams, and earnings.

“Mrs Breese McNab has just the right skills and experience at this time. I believe that she will engage stakeholders in a positive way, creating value and optimising resources to achieve our organisational objectives. I welcome her to the PSOJ and look forward to working with her, as we navigate these challenging times together,” Duncan stated.

Breese McNab holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science, with a minor in economics and a master's degree in governance and public policy from The University of the West Indies. She has specific expertise in environmental and quality management systems, capacity-building for business support organisations, small business development, as well as market intelligence and access.