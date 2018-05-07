Photo: Impactors Club donates garbage receptable
The Impactors Club at St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) recently donated a garbage receptacle to the Santa Cruz Early Childhood Institute as part of the school's community assistance programme. Photo shows members of the club and representatives of the Santa Cruz institution shortly after the presentation of the receptacle (background). The Impactors, made up of teachers, students, ancillary and administrative staff, forms part of a STETHS leadership and team building capacity effort. (Photo: STETHS)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy