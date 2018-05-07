Photo: Impactors Club donates garbage receptable

The Impactors Club at St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) recently donated a garbage receptacle to the Santa Cruz Early Childhood Institute as part of the school's community assistance programme. Photo shows members of the club and representatives of the Santa Cruz institution shortly after the presentation of the receptacle (background). The Impactors, made up of teachers, students, ancillary and administrative staff, forms part of a STETHS leadership and team building capacity effort. (Photo: STETHS)