Improved access to water coming for 180,000 more Jamaicans

APPROXIMATELY 180,000 rural residents will be provided with potable water in the 2020/21 legislative year.

This was disclosed by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen when he delivered the Throne Speech at Tuesday's ceremonial opening of Parliament, under the theme 'Towards a Decade of Growth to Anchor Our Peace and Prosperity'.

He said the Government recognises that universal access to safe, potable water is a key developmental priority, and in July 2019, the National Water Sector Policy was tabled in Parliament as a White Paper to guide the provision of the commodity to all Jamaicans by 2030.

The governor general said that as part of the policy implementation, the Government convened the Integrated Water Resources Management Council to serve as the advisory body for the management of the island's water resources.

Meanwhile, he said as part of Jamaica's strategic response to climate change, the Government recently launched a National Tree Planting Programme targeting the planting of three million trees, one for each Jamaican, over the next three years.