Improvement in literacy, numeracy at Gregory Park Primary

THE Gregory Park Primary School in St Catherine is seeing an improvement in student achievement consequent on measures undertaken over the last five years.

Principal of the school, Richard Williams, told JIS News that when he took over the leadership of the institution in 2014, he worked with the teachers on a programme to boost numeracy and literacy, including holding early morning classes.

“Now, the majority of our students are stronger and better readers,” he said. “Literacy has moved from 43 per cent to 79 per cent and our numeracy has moved from just under 25 per cent to over 54 per cent. We are making significant strides, and our teachers are working assiduously to ensure that the success continues,” the principal said.

He expressed gratitude for the support from various stakeholders, including parents, businesses and the wider community.

He also noted the contribution from state minister for education, youth and information Alando Terrelonge, who is Member of Parliament for St Catherine East Central where the institution in located.

Williams said his mission is to ensure that an “enabling environment” is maintained at the school, for children to succeed.

Meanwhile, Terrelonge lauded the leadership at Gregory Park Primary on the actions leading to the turnaround of the institution, which was once viewed as underperforming.

He said he has worked with the school administration to implement sports and cultural programmes; facilitate teacher training and development; and institute the Terrelonge Awards for Excellence, where 15 students are recognised each year for outstanding achievement.

Terrelonge also sponsors 100 students, who are part of the Edufocal (online) programme at the school, at a cost of more than $300,000.

“I have seen Gregory Park grow over the last five years, from strength to strength. We have been working with the students, [and] we have developed programmes to benefit the students,” he noted.

He told JIS News that “Gregory Park is an example of what good leadership can bring” and encouraged residents to get involved in the schools that their children attend.