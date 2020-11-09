PHOTOS: In Eta's wake

Tropical Storm Eta, which formed in the central Caribbean last week, unleashed heavy showers on the island on the weekend, triggering landslides in several communities and bringing severe flooding to others. Jamaica Observer photographers Napthali Junior and Garfield Robinson captured some of the scenes yesterday.

A resident watches yesterday as the Hope River flows in Gordon Town, St Andrew. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

The scene left by floodwaters and landslides in a section of Bull Bay, St Andrew, yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

A dog seeks refuge inside a container in Bull Bay, St Andrew, yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

As much as they tried, these two men could not avoid getting soaked in Bull Bay, St Andrew, yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

These houses in a section of Bull Bay in St Andrew are no longer inhabitable following yesterday's floodwater invasion in the community. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)