Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of black Americans

DETROIT, United States (AP) — The resiliency, culture and heroism of black Americans and the African Diaspora will be the central theme of a virtual event today that will celebrate the nation's diversity on the eve of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris is slated to speak at the We Are One event, which will also honour the historic nature of her being the first black and South Asian woman to become US vice-president.

Black voters nationwide helped deliver Biden's presidency, overwhelmingly supporting him from the start of his White House bid. Black-led organisers worked across the nation to galvanise voters of colour and contributed to the historic turnout in key battleground states.

Tony Allen, CEO of the inaugural committee, said the programming will “honour acts of resilience, heroism, and commitment to unity” from black, Latino, Asian American and Pacific islander communities “as the coalitions that make up our nation come together to celebrate a new chapter in our history”.

Several of the nation's top black leaders will deliver remarks, including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a close ally of Biden whose endorsement in South Carolina widened Biden's winning margin and started his avalanche of March primary victories.

Among other speakers: Stacey Abrams, whose voter registration and education efforts helped flip Georgia blue for Biden; Representative Cedric Richmond; Congressional Black Caucus Chair Representative Joyce Beatty; Senator Cory Booker; and the incoming senator from Georgia, Rev Raphael Warnock.

The event will pay homage to the legacy of the nation's historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), as well as black sororities and fraternities. Harris is the first HBCU graduate and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member to be vice-president.

The sorority's international president and CEO, Dr Glenda Glover, and Howard University President Dr Wayne Frederick will deliver remarks.

The event will feature musical performances and appearances from activists and celebrities. It'll be hosted by Terrence J and feature Leslie Jones, DJ D-Nice, and black cultural icons such as Frankie Beverly, The O'Jays, and Rapsody.

The celebration also includes a Battle of the Bands and features several HBCUs, including: Delaware State University; Howard University; Texas Southern University Debate Team; Florida A&M University Marching 100; Grambling State University world-famed marching band; Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South; Louisiana Leadership Institute All-Star Marching Band; South Carolina State University Marching 101, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band; and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.

The event is part of five planned days of programming under the inaugural's theme of 'America United'.