Include cadets in crime plan — Morrison

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Newly minted Lieutenant Colonel in the Jamaica Combined Cadet Corp (JCCF), Professor Errol Morrison has expressed the view that the Cadet Corps should form an integral part of any crime plan for the nation.

“We hear calls for what is the crime plan or what is the disciplinary plan in the country, this (cadet corps) has to be a core aspect of it, because here we are capturing our young people and putting them in a frame of mind for better citizenship. This is an important training ground for young people and to be a part of it is key,” noted Lieutenant Colonel Morrison.

“Our youths the 13 to 18 age groups, mainly in schools, this is key especially with what is now happening in our country where we want to have our young people get a sense of leadership, a sense of discipline, a sense of teamwork and a sense of where we going as a country and as a people.”

He was speaking yesterday to members of the media at the JCCF's 75th Anniversary Closing Parade and Medal Presentation at Catherine Hall Stadium here, after receiving his award for 45 years of service.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, who delivered the keynote address at the awards ceremony, also highlighted the significant role the Cadet Corps is playing in moulding the youths announced that by the end of the next financial year, the Cadet Corps will be in all high schools.

“The Cadet Corps is the premier uniform group in our high schools. This year I think we added 25 schools and we intend to be in every school before the end of the next financial year. We view the Cadet Corps as a very positive organisation in terms of developing the character of our young Jamaicans,” Dr Chang announced.

Lt Col Morrison welcomed the announcement.

“I think the corp is now about 4,000 all-island and the plan is to move to about 10,000 and more. And these young people, with the training they get, they can move quickly into the defence force, into the correctional services, and needless to say they are the ones who can lead thoughts and behaviour, values and attitudes. These are the kind of things we keep praying for, hoping for and counselling towards and this is what is done inside the Cadet Force,” he remarked.

Lt Col Morrison, who is head of the medical unit in the Cadet Corps disclosed that “we are now in the process of completing a badge of competency in health care.

“It is not making them doctors but giving them some basic education in the health care arena and this could probably guide them on to a profession, whether in medicine, dentistry, nursing, physiotherapy, medical technology, you name it. So we are doing a lot for the cadet construction in terms of gearing them for the life after school,” he stated.

“So this kind of recognition where I am now, Lieutenant Colonel, it gives you a sense of accomplishment and what makes it even more interesting is that commandant who was today made Brigadier”.

Newly installed Brigadier Errol Johnson created history by being the first to be promoted to that post in the JCCF.

The JCCF's 75th Anniversary Closing Parade and Medal Presentation was held under the theme: 'Youth observing the Past: Building the Future'.

“This is a most fitting theme given the role of Jamaica's Combined Cadet Force influencing the lives of the cross section of the population, the future leaders of our country in every field,” Dr Chang argued.