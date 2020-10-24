Increased COVID-19 cases prompts 'special' curfew in Rae Town
AN increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases has prompted the Government to place the areas of Rae Town in Kingston and Cornwall Courts in St James under “special area curfew”, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) announced yesterday.
The curfew, which took effect at 6:00 pm yesterday, will remain in effect until 5:00 am on November 6, 2020, the OPM said in a release.
“During curfew hours, only essential workers with identification will be allowed to enter or exit,” the OPM noted. “Additionally, the gathering limit will be no more than six persons in any public place for the period. All the other existing restrictions, such as mask wearing and physical distancing, will be strictly enforced.”
The increase in COVID-19 cases seen in the two areas is of great concern to the health authorities, the OPM said. Therefore, the special measure is to restrict movement of people to slow or prevent new exposures and, hence, new infections.
“There is also concern for the high population density of the two areas identified, and the high vulnerability of persons within the areas to severe illness due to age, comorbidities and other socio-economic factors,” the release said.
According to the OPM, the health departments will be conducting additional testing, close monitoring of residents for development of symptoms, early containment of newly detected cases, prevention of new exposures and transmission of disease, and sensitisation of residents regarding infection prevention and control measures.
Additionally, there will be enhanced monitoring and enforcement of the Disaster Risk Management Order in the business district of Montego Bay, St James, with special attention being given to markets, supermarkets, transportation centres, banks, and business places, the release said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy