Increased COVID-19 cases prompts 'special' curfew in Rae Town

AN increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases has prompted the Government to place the areas of Rae Town in Kingston and Cornwall Courts in St James under “special area curfew”, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) announced yesterday.

The curfew, which took effect at 6:00 pm yesterday, will remain in effect until 5:00 am on November 6, 2020, the OPM said in a release.

“During curfew hours, only essential workers with identification will be allowed to enter or exit,” the OPM noted. “Additionally, the gathering limit will be no more than six persons in any public place for the period. All the other existing restrictions, such as mask wearing and physical distancing, will be strictly enforced.”

The increase in COVID-19 cases seen in the two areas is of great concern to the health authorities, the OPM said. Therefore, the special measure is to restrict movement of people to slow or prevent new exposures and, hence, new infections.

“There is also concern for the high population density of the two areas identified, and the high vulnerability of persons within the areas to severe illness due to age, comorbidities and other socio-economic factors,” the release said.

According to the OPM, the health departments will be conducting additional testing, close monitoring of residents for development of symptoms, early containment of newly detected cases, prevention of new exposures and transmission of disease, and sensitisation of residents regarding infection prevention and control measures.

Additionally, there will be enhanced monitoring and enforcement of the Disaster Risk Management Order in the business district of Montego Bay, St James, with special attention being given to markets, supermarkets, transportation centres, banks, and business places, the release said.