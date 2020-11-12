Increased push for Increased push for front-of-package labelling

Several regional and international experts have stepped up their call for the implementation of front-of-package labelling (FOPL) as a right to health for citizens of the region.

The regional and international experts came together in a virtual webinar on Monday to discuss the need for FOPL and noted that the logical choice of system should be based on the extensive scientific research already conducted on the topic.

The discussion, hosted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), came against the backdrop of the 2018 endorsement of Caricom Heads of Government of FOPL at its 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.

Since then, the Caricom Regional Organization of Standards and Quality and national bureaus of standard in most Caribbean countries hosted stakeholder meetings to obtain feedback from consumers for the revision of the (2010) Caricom Regional Standard for Specification for labelling of pre-packaged foods, to incorporate FOPL specifications.

Monday's discussion focused on the statement of the UN special rapporteur on the right to health on the adoption of FOPLs to tackle non-communicable diseases (NCDs) released by the UN special rapporteur, Dr Dainius Püras in July.

Front-of-package warning labelling represents a key component of a comprehensive strategy to promote healthier lives, as it enables consumers to identify in a quick, clear and effective way, products high in sugar, sodium, saturated fats, trans fats and total fats, the critical nutrients associated with the NCD burden in the Caribbean.

“Labels should feature images that are simple and intuitive. This ensures that they are noticed and understood at a glance,” said David Hammond, Professor in the School of Public Health and Health Systems at the University of Waterloo, Canada.

“Octagonal FOPL are the most effective for informing consumers and helping them to reduce the intake of foods high in nutrients of concerns. That is largely because the octagon uses the well-established symbol of a stop sign, which is universally recognisable regardless of language, culture or literacy level,” added Hammond.

The current Caricom draft standard includes parameters that meet the highest level of excellence, including the octagon-shaped warning system and a nutrient profile model that meets dietary recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The octagon-shaped warnings are supported by extensive scientific evidence, unlike other suggested FOPL systems, including the magnifying glass. This solid evidence base is critical in order to withstand any potential legal challenges.

“The availability and accessibility of healthier food options is part of the right to health. Citizens also have the right to access the information and awareness about the health risks presented by unhealthy foods,” said Anand Grover, former UN rapporteur on the right to health.

“States have an obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the right to health, by introducing regulations and protecting the right to health from interference by private sector corporations,” he added.

Coordinator of the Caribbean Subregional Program at PAHO, Jessie Schutt-Aine, shared her hope that Caribbean people could start to benefit from the proposed Caricom standard region-wide very soon.

“To date, the Caribbean population still does not have access to clear information on whether a product is excessive in sugars, sodium, saturated fats, trans fats or total fats,” noted Schutt-Aine.