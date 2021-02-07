Increased social gatherings push COVID-19 cases to record high

CHIEF Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie yesterday pointed to an increase in the number of social gatherings across the country, especially in the Corporate Area, as the island's daily COVID-19 count hit another record high of 328 positive cases identified in 24 hours.

“These events will increase exposure and infections,” Dr Bisasor McKenzie warned. “The younger age groups who attend these functions are likely to become infected but will have mild symptoms. They are, however, spreading to the older and more vulnerable populations, leading to an increase in hospitalisations and severe illness.”

Dr Bisasor McKenzie also stated that the increased number of cases in the 20-39 age group continues to drive the infection rate, putting the entire population at risk for more restrictive measures.

The CMO's caution came in the Ministry of Health and Wellness's daily COVID-19 update, which stated that the 328 positive cases arose from 2,089 samples tested at the National Public Health Lab and the National Influenza Centre.

“The positivity rate for the period has now increased from 14.3 per cent on Thursday to 15.70 per cent,” the ministry said.

The parishes with the highest number of cases recorded in the 24-hour timeline were Kingston and St Andrew with 70; St James, 53; Manchester, 49; and St Catherine, 43.

“The number of active cases in the country has now increased to 4,074, with 130 COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals across the island. Among the patients who are in hospital, 21 are moderately ill while 17 are in critical condition,” the ministry said.

The ministry again appealed to the public to take every precaution to guard against the spread of the virus.

“Jamaicans must adhere to the provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Act, even as they increase their vigilance to the infection prevention and control measures — washing hands frequently or using hand sanitiser, keeping a physical distance of six feet from others, wearing masks and avoiding crowded situations,” the ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry confirmed that a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at the National Blood Transfusion Service (Blood Bank).

“Some 11 positive cases were identified from 46 staff members who were tested. Arrangements are being put in place to test the remaining five members of staff. The staff members who are positive will be placed in isolation, even as the management team moves to ensure that the operations of the Blood Bank and its blood collection network continue to operate,” the ministry said.

It also advised that blood collection at National Chest Hospital has been put in hold to facilitate deployment of staff to the Blood Bank. Blood collection will, however, continue at National Chest Hospital on Saturdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, but during the week donors are asked to visit the Slipe Pen Road donation site.