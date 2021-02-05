INDECOM worried about increase in shooting by soldiers

HE Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says there has been a significant increase in the number of fatal shooting incidents involving Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers during joint operations with the police.

Deputy commissioner for INDECOM Hamish Campbell highlighted the issue at yesterday's virtual press briefing to discuss the commission's fourth quarterly report for 2020.

He pointed out that though the number was small, the 12 incidents that involved the JDF represents a tripling of the numbers for the past three years, and was an indication of the outcomes of increased deployment of military personnel on the streets to support police operations.

“Where they are so deployed they have to be aware and cognisant of the rules and the necessity for the right of life and the common courtesies of addressing citizens. It's for the JDF to examine and lead and educate their own soldiers in how those matters should be dealt with,” Campbell said.

He noted that the JDF has a very different disciplinary code than the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and is robust in its handling of complaints against soldiers.

“The JDF must continue with what they are required to do under Government's deployment, but they must also be cognisant of how they should behave. More operation time on the street will almost inevitably result in an increase in complaints,” he said.

A total of 115 people were shot and killed by the security forces last year, 102 involving the JCF, and one by the department of correctional services. Ninety-two other people were shot and injured, amounting to a total of 207 people shot and killed last year, 38 more than in 2019.

The incidents involving the security forces represent a 34 per cent increase over 2019, Campbell noted.

He said that in the past decade, 1,520 people have been shot and killed by the security forces, an “extraordinarily high number of persons killed annually in comparison to the population”.

The deputy commissioner said, though, that while last year's increase was disappointing, it was still lower than the two years prior to 2019. The report also showed that in the past four years 120 people were killed in multiple death incidents and 81 firearms recovered.

Campbell stressed that this feature of no firearm or no weapon continues to dominate the policy landscape regarding the use of force.

“Over a third of all citizens shot by the security forces over the past four years were not found with any firearm,” he said.

In 2019, the number of people without a firearm at the time of being shot increased to 42 per cent, then moved to 58 per cent in 2020.

In 35 of the incidents where persons shot and killed had weapons other than firearms, such as knives, sticks and stones, 22 of those persons were said to be of unsound mind.

Within the subset of persons without weapons were five police officers shot and killed by their colleagues, nine women and one child, Campbell reported.

The incidents in which police personnel were shot primarily occurred inside or outside of police stations, during the clearing of weapons, some occurring inside vehicles, the deputy commissioner said.

“In earlier years that number was actually higher,” Campbell remarked, noting that some of these injuries were not minor and took officers off the job for significant periods.

Meanwhile, INDECOM said the police has improved in the area of planned operations compared to five years ago when a third of all persons shot and killed arose from planned operations at residences.

— Alphea Saunders