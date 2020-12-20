India in Jamaica: Home away from home

With more than 18 million spread globally, India has the largest diaspora population of any country in the entire world.

Adaptive as they are, people of Indian descent have seamlessly amalgamated with the societies where they have settled, while continuing to keep their links alive with their country of origin. Most of them have been successful in their endeavours, be it in business, professional and public life, while contributing meaningfully to the prosperity and development of their countries of adoption.

The acceptance of the Indian community worldwide can be attributed to the deeply rooted Indian values that India's former minister of external affairs, the late Sushma Swaraj, succinctly described as, “Indians are hard-working, they are good neighbours, and law-abiding citizens”.

The Indian Diaspora in Jamaica is no different and has carved a special niche for itself in the Jamaican society. Not only has it contributed economically, the diaspora has also enriched the Jamaican culture and is the living embodiment of the Jamaican motto of 'Out of Many, One People.'

The Banyan tree

Thinking of India and her diaspora, I cannot help transporting myself to the imagery of a Banyan tree. The Banyan tree is one of the most venerated trees in Indian culture. The tree has the ability to grow and survive for centuries and is a symbol of immortality. The branches spread in all directions — to the north, to the south, to the east and to the west. Its roots go down deep to provide sustenance to its ever-spreading branches. And when the branches spread far and wide and find it difficult to draw nutrients from the main trunk, they drop down aerial roots and draw nutrients from the soil away from the main trunk.

I imagine the Banyan tree as India-robust, all embracing, all sheltering, self-reliant and sustaining its multiculturalism, pluralism and diversity. As Indians drop down roots in the countries of their adoption, proudly being called daughters and sons of the soil, they continue to remain strongly connected to India and the Indian culture.

Talking about Jamaica, the festivals of Phagwa and Hosay, variations of Indian festivals, have become very much a part of the cultural calendar here. The steaming, spicy and mouth-watering food in Indian restaurants appeals to the palate of the Jamaican population. Many look forward to attending the colourful and lavish Indian weddings. It would not be wrong to say that the Indian culture and the diaspora are 'genetically embedded in the Jamaican society'. One of the reasons why this has been possible is because of similar colonial histories and the common democratic credentials of the two countries and its people.

Connecting with the diaspora

In an effort to connect the diaspora more closely with India, the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) was introduced in 2005. The OCI card provides lifelong Indian visas for its holders, while also allowing the diaspora to seamlessly engage in business or any other entrepreneurial activity in India. The card has been a great success and there are more than six million OCI card holders worldwide. The conditions for acquiring an OCI card have been simplified and I hope to see a lot more OCI cards disbursed in Jamaica during my tour of duty.

The Indian Government also celebrates the Pravasiya Bhartiya Diwas (Diaspora Day) and has been giving the Pravasiya Bhartiya Samman Award since the turn of this century in recognition of the successes of the Indian Diaspora worldwide. I am happy to share that there are two from Jamaica, Mr Nicholas Kenneth Benjamin and Dr Guna Muppuri, who are proud recipients of this award.

As we celebrate the 175th year of the arrival of the first Indians in Jamaica, I seek to connect with the Indian Diaspora here, listen to their stories of tribulations and successes, recognise their contributions in bringing Jamaica and India closer and tell them that India is proud of them. To this effect, the high commission has recently held two Consular Camps, one in Ocho Rios and the other in Mandeville, for meeting with the diaspora and offering all consular services at their doorstep.

In 2021, we plan to conduct similar Consular Camps in every parish of Jamaica. I would urge even those from the diaspora, who have never visited the high commission, have no formal papers to prove their Indian descent and have lost touch with the mainland, to visit the Consular Camps so that we can rekindle our relationship.

To come back to the Banyan tree analogy, I evoke this image on several occasions while interacting with Indian communities in faraway lands. With them around me, I can tell you, my experience has always been 'home away from home'.

R Masakui is India's new High Commissioner to Jamaica. Feedback can be sent to hc.kingston@mea.gov.in