India marks 72nd Republic Day in style

India marked its 72nd Republic Day last Tuesday, January 26, with a classy, though significantly reduced celebration at the St Andrew residence of the country's high commissioner to Jamaica.

In an event that displayed strict COVID-19 protocols, India's High Commissioner to Jamaica R Masakui, who read a speech from India President Ram Nath Kovind, noted that India was moving forward and taking its rightful place in the world. “During recent years India's arc of influence has been expanding and encompassing the larger part of the world – the manner in which India got overwhelming support from the international community for its entry as a non-permanent member in the Security Council this year is indicative of that influence. The quality of our engagement with leaders across the world has enhanced manifold. India, with its vibrant democracy, has rightfully earned its respect as a responsible and trustworthy nation,” the president said through the ambassador.

The message, directed at members of the Indian community in Jamaica, and other guests, also disclosed, among other things, that India was now using two COVID-19 vaccines that were developed in that country and 500,000 doses would be donated to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries to assist in their COVID-19 fight.