Indian Cultural Association, Icons of Annotto Bay team up in St Mary

The Indian Cultural Association in Jamaica donated several care packages to residents of St Mary South Eastern and St Mary Central recently.

The association joined forces with charity organisation Icons of Annotto Bay to present over 170 residents of the parish, sections of which were shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in some areas, with packages, words of encouragement and goodwill.

The Icons team, led by directors Dr Nagendra Babu Chandlou, a popular physician and surgeon in the parish; and justice of the peace and retired educator Pat Hucey, were joined by volunteers from the Belfield Health Centre, as well as other areas of the parish in delivering the packages, made up mainly of non-perishable food items.

Here are some photo highlights: