Inexperience pushing some divers to death, injury

AN increase in the number of fishermen and divers seeking treatment at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Discovery Bay Marine Lab Hyperbaric Treatment Facility in St Ann and the recent spate of deaths among the group have triggered fresh concerns about the oversight of the country's fishing industry, Safety Director Camilo Trench has said.

The concerns follow a Jamaica Observer report last Friday which revealed that four divers have died since January in Rocky Point, Clarendon, with the latest death occurring last Wednesday.

In an interview with the Observer yesterday, Trench said that often untrained men venture into the fishing business and engage in dangerous diving practices without receiving any formal training.

He said the number of men has increased in recent months with the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has effectively crippled the country's economy and forced many out of jobs.

Equally, Trench said that the men are allowed to enter the industry because they do not need to provide proof of any diving certification to obtain a fishing licence from the Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

“Sadly, we don't have the legislation in Jamaica that speaks to diving. There is a diving subcommittee group meeting over the last couple of years but nothing solid has come out of it,” he said.

Trench, who is a marine biologist, noted that on average the hyperbaric facility, Jamaica's only such facility, would treat one fisherman per month for decompression illness also known as bends. The illness, he said, has crippled scores of fishermen and divers and killed many others.

He said since March, four divers have died including one who was treated at the facility two weeks ago who died on Saturday. Bends is a condition generally associated with joint pains or weak arms and legs which decrease a diver's mobility.

Since March, when the country began being impacted by COVID-19, Trench said the number of fishermen being treated at the facility

increased to four per month.

He explained that the inexperienced men are going underwater for far longer than their body permits, using more dangerous compressor/hookah rigs to dive for two or three hours instead of tanks which limit diving time to approximately 30 minutes at 100 feet.

The former method, he said, utilises a compressor normally used for spray-painting cars or furniture to supply air for dives. These compressors are stored on a beach or boat, receive no maintenance, have no air filters, and use retrofitted air hoses that are easily cut by boat propellers.

He told the Observer that these men have often ignored diving rules, setting “dangerous precedence”.

“They sometimes do rapid ascent. So basically when you stay down and your body soaks up a lot of nitrogen what you're supposed to do as a trained diver when you come up, you come up very slowly. Then you stop at about 20 feet and let some of the excess nitrogen leave your body. That is a safety stop,” Trench explained.

This is done because nitrogen, if not allowed to leave the body creates bubbles in the blood which in turn causes bends, affecting muscles and nerves.

“The compressors they use are also a problem. Normally marine biologists, like myself, use a tank most times. The tank of air, if I dive at 100 feet, not lasting me for 30 minutes no matter how fit I am. When they use a compressor they are sucking on this air for as long as the compressor is on.

“So now they get this superpower where they can stay down not 30 minutes like normal people but for like two hours or three hours,” said Trench.

He noted that not only are these men remaining underwater for too long, but they are doing what is called a reverse profile, contrary to diving rules.

He explained that the rule in diving is that the deeper diving is done first and any diving after must be shallower.

“The rule is you do the deeper dive first where you get the maximum amount of nitrogen and then you do the shallower ones after, because the shallower you are the nitrogen will leave your body. These fishermen are not planning their dives. They jump in the water, they see a fish at 100 feet, they go down and get it. They jump in the water again they might see some lobster shallower and they go and get it and then they jump in again and they might see something deeper down.

“So, they are doing what you call a reverse profile. So they [are] going from deep to shallow, deep to shallow. So they breaching the diving rules. In addition to that, the majority of these fishermen do not dive with any timing device. So when you ask them how long they down and they say an hour, sometimes they have no clue. They don't have a depth gauge either. So you ask them how deep they go and they say 80 feet, sometimes is 150 feet,” Trench argued.

On Friday, the Observer reported that a routine diving exercise off the coast of Rocky Point turned deadly early Wednesday when the swollen, lifeless body of 24-year-old diver Kazaray Williams was brought back to land by colleagues after he reportedly developed complications underwater. His cause of death is not known at this time.

“Because we're not having any real restrictions on fishing, any man can get up tomorrow and become a fisherman. Anybody who hungry just seh listen mi a go look some fish a sea today. So now we have 20,000, 30,000 people vying for the same two pounds of fish.

“So the fisheries management in Jamaica is all a vicious cycle. So more people going to sea. They are not trained. Nobody is policing or monitoring them, so it's a big problem. These men are also spearfishing at nights which is definitely illegal. What they are doing is dangerous,” said Trench.

He warned that if the activities remain unregulated the financial cost to the island's public health system will continue to be high.