Inner-city PATH students get tablets

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and e-Learning Jamaica have presented tablets to Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) students at three inner-city schools in the constituency of St Andrew Southern.

These will augment the 18,000 tablets and 12,000 desktop computers already distributed to schools.

The schools are Jones Town Primary, Iris Gelly Primary, and Trench Town Primary.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams and e-Learning Jamaica Chief Executive Officer Keith Smith handed over some of the tablets to students and principals associated with the schools yesterday.

The minister pointed out that students in grades four, five and six will first benefit from this distribution, because they will soon sit the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

“We are targeting PATH students because they are the neediest of the needy in our society. Later on, there are other procurements on the way to put laptops into the hands of PATH students as well as in our high schools in grades 10 to 13,” Williams said.

She noted that those benefiting should give thanks to the taxpayers of Jamaica for the provision of the devices.

“I come on behalf of the taxpayers of Jamaica, whose resources made this all possible,” she said.

In addition to the handing over of tablets, e-Learning Jamaica has completed the distribution of tablets to teachers under the Jamaica Teachers' Association Heads of Agreement. Those teachers who have not yet received, based on the time they were employed, will be dealt with during the Christmas term.

The protocol for distribution of the tablets/computers, along with supporting forms, has been circulated to schools. In addition, the ministry's Bring Your Own Device policy for use by schools to guide parents who will be procuring technological devices for their children has also been circulated, along with the specifications for tablets and laptops.

Principals of the three schools expressed gratitude for the devices

“It is indeed an opportune time for us to be doing something like this, as the demand for such gadgets has exploded with the onset of COVID-19... We will make sure that they are kept in the best of condition, and we will train our students, not only to use them but also how to care them,” said Claude Rowe, principal of Iris Gelly Primary School.

— JIS