International Masters of Medicine Conference a success
Heart Institute of the Caribbean and the Association of Black Cardiologists are still basking in the success of the second annual International Masters of Medicine Conference held last month in St Andrew.
Held under the theme 'Medicine and Society', the two-day conference focused on advances in cardiovascular care and how it translates in low-resource nations. In addition, the conference addressed the question: “Can under-resourced populations receive care that is relevant and sensitive while still maintaining the highest international standards of evidence-based medicine?”
Experts from leading institutions around the globe gathered to discuss the most current evidence-based, clinical practice guidelines and shared insight into research that indicates where next medicine is headed.
Heart Institute of the Caribbean provides comprehensive and sophisticated diagnosis and management of all forms of heart diseases. It has multiple locations and several heart stations across Jamaica to improve access to care for all Jamaicans.
The company also provides expert diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular illnesses and provides consultations locally and remotely via a network of specialists around the world, linked by a global telemedical network.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy