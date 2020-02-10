International Masters of Medicine Conference a success

Heart Institute of the Caribbean and the Association of Black Cardiologists are still basking in the success of the second annual International Masters of Medicine Conference held last month in St Andrew.

Held under the theme 'Medicine and Society', the two-day conference focused on advances in cardiovascular care and how it translates in low-resource nations. In addition, the conference addressed the question: “Can under-resourced populations receive care that is relevant and sensitive while still maintaining the highest international standards of evidence-based medicine?”

Experts from leading institutions around the globe gathered to discuss the most current evidence-based, clinical practice guidelines and shared insight into research that indicates where next medicine is headed.

Heart Institute of the Caribbean provides comprehensive and sophisticated diagnosis and management of all forms of heart diseases. It has multiple locations and several heart stations across Jamaica to improve access to care for all Jamaicans.

The company also provides expert diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular illnesses and provides consultations locally and remotely via a network of specialists around the world, linked by a global telemedical network.