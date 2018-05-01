Interpol rescues 350 human trafficking victims in Caribbean, Central and South America

A total of 350 human trafficking victims were rescued early last month in Interpol-coordinated operations in several Caribbean countries including Jamaica, as well as in Central and South America.

The victims, who included men, women, and children, were freed from sexual exploitation and forced labour in gold mines, nightclubs, factories, open-air markets and farms.

According to a press release published on Interpol's website, 22 people were arrested following the exercise dubbed 'Operation Libertad' under the Interpol Project to Combat Human Trafficking in the Caribbean which was conducted between April 3 and 9 and involved more than 500 police officers.

“What traffickers don't advertise are the working conditions their victims will be subject to once their final destination is reached. During this operation, we identified women being forced to work out of spaces no bigger than coffins, for example,” Cem Kolcu, coordinator of Interpol's Trafficking in Human Beings Unit, was quoted as saying.

“In Guyana, young women were found working as prostitutes next to extremely remote gold mines, from which they could not escape. This is a common modus operandi as the geographical location of the mines also complicates investigations,” he said.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, “Asian” employees who were found working at a factory were stripped of their passport and had to rely completely on their handlers for housing, transport, food, and the most basic necessities.

According to the global police organisation, the traffickers took advantage of the victims who were in search of a better life overseas.

The victims who were rescued were provided with support services by non-government agencies and charity groups, Interpol said.

However, the agency said those situations in which the victims were found and others of similar nature across the region “highlight the need to raise awareness among vulnerable communities in both source and destination countries and to ensure appropriate support mechanisms are in place”.

The operation, which was the culmination of a two-and-a-half year project, was coordinated by Barbados and funded by Canada as part of Interpol's global effort to fight human trafficking.

Other countries involved in the operation were Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Curacao, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Venezuela.