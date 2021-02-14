Intra-migration in reverse

WITH work-from-home policies (WFH) implemented by several companies since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, some employees in the Corporate Area have decided to trade the hustle and bustle of the city for the pace of the slower lifestyle outside the metropolis.

According to the 2011 Population and Housing Census, by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, Kingston and St Andrew houses just under 25 per cent of the country's population, with just over 660,000 people; followed by St Catherine with 19 per cent, approximately 516,000 people.

However, Dr Carol Archer, professor of urban planning and public policy at the University of Technology, Jamaica, said this number could decline in years to come, as more employers implement WFH policies, allowing employees to work remotely; the highway network expands; motor vehicle ownership becomes easier; and people leaving the city in search of more affordable housing.

“Anecdotally, there are certain indications that there is a movement of people from urban areas and centres to the rural areas,” she explained. One of the things that we've seen in the US last year in particular, with the spread of COVID-19 and WFH policies, is that persons were fleeing Manhattan, New York and other dense areas to areas where you have more open space and fresh air. I suspect that there is some evidence of that influencing movement in Jamaica.”

Dr Archer said the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused people and businesses to refocus, and she believes there will be a diversification in jobs in areas outside of Kingston, because of the pandemic and WFH.

“To the extent that persons can transact business and services online, less people will be going to the office. More and more you're going to see organisations operate remotely and having less reliance on the physical space,” she opined.

“COVID requires being in an open space and not this very dense city living. It also calls for having that six feet allowance between each person, which is difficult to achieve in the city,” Dr Archer said.

A 32-year-old professional at a Kingston-based financial institution is one of those who moved back to her home parish, St Ann, after her company implemented a trial run of WFH at the beginning of the local spread of COVID-19. She made the move in September of last year. That trial run eventually became permanent, and her team has not been back to office since March 2020.

“I had been living in Kingston for about five years, but when COVID hit, I thought, instead of being at home alone all the time, it makes more sense to be with my family in St Ann. I initially moved back, but still kept my apartment, because, just like everybody else, I thought within four or five months I'd be back in office; and everything would go back to normal,” she related. “After seeing the pandemic continue month after month, with no indication that it would end soon, or that I'd go back in office in the near future, I decided it was time to give up my apartment, pack up my furniture, and fully move back to St Ann.”

She said that, for her, there are many perks to working from home in St Ann.

“One of the main advantages for me is the peace and quiet; there is also less traffic, less hustle and bustle; and less commuting, because naturally, I don't have to get up every day and drive to work. Also, the scenery is different, and I can go by the beach and work, as long as I have a Wi-Fi connection or hot spot. I am not confined to an office space,” she said.

She added that another major benefit is that she also gets to spend quality time with her family. And, as she reflected on an attempted break-in at her apartment in Kingston, she also commented that she feels safer in St Ann.

However, the move back to St Ann, has had its disadvantages. She noted that Internet connectivity is not always reliable; and some services are not as readily available in St Ann as in Kingston.

Dr Archer acknowledged that there are three main issues that might not necessarily support a major exodus from the city.

“You need the infrastructure to support telecommuting. You need the bandwidth, and you need to have the Internet access,” Dr Archer underscored.

“Right now, I believe we are a little under 60 per cent Internet penetration in Jamaica. If you have the resources, chances are you'll be able to purchase it, but there are certain areas where internet connection is not accessible,” she pointed out.

She added that if Jamaica expands its infrastructure to support its telecoms growth, more people may consider moving outside of the city.

In addition, Dr Archer noted that while arterial roads, such as highways and main roads, are maintained, to some extent, several parochial roads and community roads may make access to rural communities more difficult. This diminishes the desirability of some areas.

Carlton Earl Samuels, chief development financing officer at The Jamaica National Group, underscored Dr Archer's point. He noted that the shift to WFH arrangements, where there is more reliance on virtual resources, could in fact contribute to more people opting to live and work outside the city. But similar to her, he believes this migration will depend on other supporting factors.

“What is required now is for the telecom companies to provide adequate services to these areas, so that people can work without major interruptions. People also need adequate amenities, such as reliable electricity and running water,” said Samuels, who is also a former managing director of National Housing Trust.

He continued: “Therefore, we have to observe the trend and begin to make the preparations, from a development standpoint, to support this movement towards areas outside of the Kingston Metropolitan Region and rural towns.”

Dr Archer added that although some services are accessible online, there are others that still have to be accessed in a face-to-face context; and some of these services may not be readily available in rural towns.

“The population in and around these rural towns may be growing, but because of limited services and technology, some persons will somewhat be constrained to remain in Kingston for a while,” the respected urban planner concluded.