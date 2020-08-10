Invasive cane toads being captured across The Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas National Trust in partnership with the departments of Agriculture and Environmental Health have captured close to 400 cane toads as the battle against the invasive species continues.
“The cane toad task force began in 2013… There was a lull in the cane toad numbers at first, but numbers picked up and the task force had to be reinstituted in June 2020,” said science officer in Avian and Terrestrial matters with the Bahamas National Trust, Scott Johnson, in an interview with Tribune News.
The species that can be found in Western New Providence, is harmful to humans and pets.
According to Johnson, the cane toad was first discovered in Lyford Cay in 2013 and since then, the population of toads is being regularly monitored.
Cane toads produce a toxin known as bufotoxin that affects the heart and can problematic to humans. However, the creatures that are most at risk are native wildlife and pets, especially dogs.
“If you see a cane toad you should not panic. You should not try to chop it with a machete either due to the bufotoxin that it will squirt. You may want to call the Department of Environmental Health or the Department of Agriculture. It is very helpful if you can take pictures and send them in so we can confirm that it is actually a cane toad because we have come out and it was just large frogs,” he said.
