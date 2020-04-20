Iowa governor: K-12 schools won't resume classes this year
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials will not call schools back into session this year, Governor Kim Reynolds said last Friday.
The state has not reached its peak of positive novel coronavirus cases yet, and data doesn't indicate it's safe to reopen schools, Reynolds said.
“I regret to say that Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year. But school districts will be required to continue to provide continuous learning opportunities for their students until the end of the regular school year,” she said. “Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May.”
Most school districts would have held classes through late May, and some end their year in early June.
The cancellation of spring, sports activities was also announced. State education officials say they will release information on June 1 about whether school-sponsored activities, including summer sports, can resume.
School buildings will remain closed through the end of the school year except for approved meal-site locations participating in the US Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Programme and those providing temporary emergency childcare.
Reynolds said up to Friday Iowa had 191 new positive coronavirus cases for a total of 2,332 known cases. Four more people died, increasing deaths to 64. She said 45 per cent of the state's deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Reynolds initially announced school closures on March 15 and then extended the closure through April 30. She said she will sign a new order at the end of April extending the closure through the end of the school year.
She also waived the required date for beginning school in August, saying some districts might be able to reopen a few weeks early to evaluate where students are in their education and what they need to catch up.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy