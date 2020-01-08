Iran fires 'more than a dozen' missiles at US forces in Iraq
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP ) — Iran fired “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles yesterday against two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are based, the Pentagon said.
“At approximately 5.30 pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq,” assistant to the secretary of defence for public affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”
There were no immediate reports of casualties at the bases.
The attacks came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to “respond” to a US drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.
The White House said in a separate statement that President Donald Trump was “monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team”.
Local security sources told AFP earlier that at least nine rockets had slammed into the Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based.
Iran claimed responsibility, with state TV saying the Islamic republic had launched missiles on the base.
