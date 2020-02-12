Irate NWC customers promised water by next week

JACKSON TOWN, Trelawny — A consistent supply of piped water is expected to return to National Water Commission (NWC) customers served by the Barnstaple Pumping Station by the end of next week, at which time the utility company is expected to replace the damaged pump which forced the plant out of commission three weeks ago.

According to Joy Bolt, acting community relations manager for NWC western region, the service should've been restored to the affected areas earlier, but a new pump had to be sourced abroad after members of the maintenance team, who were attempting to repair the defective one, realised that it was irreparable.

“The Barnstaple Pumping Station had to be shut down due to a damaged pump, for which we have ordered a new one. We are expecting the installation and restoration of service around the 21st of this month,” Bolt told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Irate NWC customers, who have been out of the precious commodity since the pump went out of service, yesterday took to the streets and blocked the thoroughfare in several areas in protest, rendering the usually busy roadway between Sawyers and Clark's Town in Trelawny impassable.

According to the protesters, the affected communities have been without the commodity for the past three months.

“Since December we have been without water. We can't cook, we can't bathe; wi pickney dem can't even go to school,” one of the protesters told the Observer.

The affected communities include Stewart Town, Jackson Town, Sawyers, Mahogany Hall, Biddeford, and Barnstaple.

Bolt explained that three tankers were deployed to truck water to residents of Jackson Town and nearby areas yesterday.

“In the interim we are supplying the area with trucked water. So we have currently three tankers supplying the community. We expect to be in the area the entire day and going up to Thursday,” she noted.

The senior NWC public relations officer explained that water was previously trucked to the affected areas on a scheduled basis, but due to the claim by some residents that they were not served by the trucks, the decision has been made to provide a supervised supply in and around Jackson Town for three consecutive days.

“So what we are trying to do now is saturate the area to facilitate those persons who complained that they weren't getting from the truck,” she said.

