Is Jamaica heading in the right direction? 42% say yes, 34% no

Just over 40 per cent of respondents in the latest survey by pollster Bill Johnson say that Jamaica is heading in the right direction, compared to 34 per cent who hold the opposite view.

The poll, commissioned by the Jamaica Observer, was conducted July 9 to 12, 2020 among 1,200 Jamaicans. It has a sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent.

It comes after a previous poll conducted by Johnson March 12 to 15, but which was unpublished due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.

Johnson said in the July poll, when his team of researchers asked people to say whether they thought the country was heading in the right or wrong direction, 42 per cent of respondents said “right direction”, 34 per cent said “wrong direction”, while 24 per cent said they “don't know”.

However, in the March poll more respondents — 38 per cent — felt the country was heading in the wrong direction, compared to 34 per cent who said 'right direction', and 28 per cent who said they 'don't know'.

Commenting on the July survey, Johnson pointed out that of the respondents who said the country was heading in the right direction, 60 per cent said they voted for the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the 2016 General Election, 27 per cent said they voted for the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), while 39 per cent said they did not vote.

Of those who felt things were going in the wrong direction, 19 per cent indicated that they had voted for the JLP in the last general election, 47 per cent said they had voted PNP, while 36 per cent said they did not vote.

Of those who fell in the 'don't know' column, 31 per cent said they had voted JLP in the 2016 election, 26 per cent had given the PNP their vote, while 25 per cent said they did not vote.

“I have been asking this question for 23 years and this is one of the few times that this many people have said things are going in the right direction,” Johnson told the Observer.

“Normally during the run-up to an election the numbers would narrow, but I can't remember any time before now seeing this type of margin,” the pollster said.

Johnson also noted that in his January 2019 poll, 50 per cent of respondents said the country was going in the wrong direction, 25 per cent held the opposite view, while 25 per cent said they 'don't know'.