Island Routes celebrates 10th anniversary

Island Routes Caribbean Adventures started a year-long celebration of its 10th anniversary with a beach clean-up across seven Caribbean islands on Saturday.

The clean-up in Jamaica, St Lucia, Antigua, Grenada, Barbados, Turks & Caicos, and The Bahamas will run until World Oceans Day on June 8, the company said in a news release.

The initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the Sandals Foundation which also celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, as well as the Sandals Environment, Health and Safety team.

Island Routes also said that during June it will launch a month-long social media competition offering customers the chance to win free and discounted tours. Later in the year the company will be hosting various events to thank its team, its certified tour partners, and its trade partners.

“Time flies when you're having fun, and I truly believe that our success is driven by the team's ability not just to seek out the most exciting adventures, but having a great time doing it. Our journey has been phenomenal and I look forward to the next 10 years,” the release quotes Island Routes CEO Adam Stewart.

Rated as the World's Leading Caribbean attraction company, Island Routes started in Jamaica on June 1, 2009 with one tour desk and has grown steadily into 12 destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico.

The company explained that each of its 500-plus tours has undergone a thorough screening process, earning the company a reputation of not just pioneering excursions that showcase the soul of the Caribbean, but providing experiences that are of the highest standard.

“From luxury catamaran cruises to guided, one-of-a-kind MINI-Routes tours, Island Routes' commitment to excellence shines through each of its hand-picked experiences,” the release states.

In a recent blog posted by Island Routes titled '10 Years, 10 Reasons to Celebrate', the company mentioned 10 things it was thankful for as it reflected on the past decade. Number one on the list is the team, which the company described as “enthusiastic, highly trained, island experts” who have contributed to the number of returning guests that visit the islands each year.

Also on the list of reasons to celebrate is the company's partners, its destinations, tours, “Live Funner vibe”, authenticity, growth, community involvement, environmental impact and guests.