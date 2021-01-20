Island's cays closed

ALL of the island's cays, except the Morant and Pedro Cays, were closed yesterday until February 1.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), which made the announcement in press release yesterday, said the decision was made following discussions with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of National Security, and municipal corporations with responsibility for the cays.

“With exception of the Morant and Pedro Cays, which fall under the Morant and Pedro Cays Act of 1971, the ODPEM is informing the public that no activities should take place at these locations as we seek to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) (COVID-19) in the country.

“The Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard and the Marine Police [of the Jamaica Constabulary Force] will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws and ensure that the public is conforming to the established protocols,” the release said.

The ODPEM, meanwhile, has urged the general public to adhere to the protocols established under the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) Order to help decrease spread of the coronavirus across the island.

It went on to further advise of the regulations under the Disaster Risk Management Act 2015 and encourage citizens to wear masks in all public spaces, sanitise and/or wash hands as often as possible, as well as maintain physical distance of at least six feet.