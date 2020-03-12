It's not an election budget, says Clarke
FINANCE and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has declared that the $18-billion tax breaks he announced Tuesday represents “a moral imperative” and doesn't constitute an election budget.
He was adamant that his motivation for the tax breaks has nothing to do with political capital, but rather to be a good steward of the national treasury.
Dr Clarke was responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer at his post-budget debate news conference at the ministry's Heroes Circle headquarters, yesterday. He was asked to respond to political pundits, who are already saying that the tax breaks represents an election budget with the tax concessions, timed so well with the general election anticipated within months.
Clarke dismissed any assertion that the tax breaks have anything to do with any particular event (election). In seeking to justify the tax breaks at this time, the finance minister asserted that spending is being increased by 4.7 per cent overall and inflation for the fiscal year to January was about five per cent.
According to Clarke, “What we have proposed is a very responsible and prudent approach to expenditure, which is in line with inflation and by no means represents an expenditure profile that is connected to any event (election). In fact when one examines our budgets over the last few years and you look at the percentage of expenditure and so forth, you ask which year [is an election year], you could not tell. They are all prudent in their profile (expenditure),” Clarke said.
When asked specifically to comment on the tax breaks, rather than the expenditure profile, Dr Clarke emphasised that the tax breaks have come about in a context where there is the fiscal space for doing such.
“We are very clear about this fiscal space, which is arising from our policies to: (1) To reintegrate public bodies, where the opportunity exists; (2) To engage in liability management transactions; (3) The over-performance of the primary balance achieved over the past four years; and (4) the divestment of public assets and listing of those assets on the stock exchange.
He was quick to point out that the administration has been signalling its intention of giving back to taxpayers, making reference to last year's removal of certain discretionary issues. Clarke reminded journalists that when he announced the removal of the discretionary taxes last year, he advised the nation that once the Holness Administration was able to reduce more taxes this would be done, once the conditions were right.
The minister said that having raised $185 billion in taxes last year, he sees the reduction in General Consumption Tax (GCT), in particular as “a moral imperative” in giving back a little to taxpayers. This, he said, is particularly so, since the Government will be embarking on its aggressive debt reduction programme when it plans to pay out to creditors as much as $73 billion next fiscal year.
Dr Clarke emphasised that the best way of giving back would be the GCT reduction, which represents the broadest means of a tax break, considering that all the other taxes are narrow and doesn't benefit all.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy