It's now 10 but original COVID-19 patients showing no symptoms

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is reporting that two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the island, bringing the total number to 10, following the results from the National Influenza Centre, where 19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Seventeen of the cases tested were negative.
One of the new cases was identified through contact tracing relating to the index case (Patient 1), while the second patient presented at hospital with a travel history to Trinidad and Tobago and had symptoms similar to COVID-19. Both individuals were isolated and samples collected and tested.
The seventeen other patients, who tested negative, included people who are from Kingston and St Andrew, St Ann, and Clarendon and who were identified through contact tracing from confirmed cases, where a similar protocol was observed to isolate and test.
Up to Saturday, March 14, 2020, 27 patients were in isolation facilities. They remain stable, including patients 1 and 2, who no longer have symptoms. Patients whose test results are negative will be released shortly.
The ministry wishes to remind people, who suspect that they have had exposure to COVID-19, and are displaying symptoms to self-isolate immediately and contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) or 888-754-7792 for further instructions.
