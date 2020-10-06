It's rough, but…

CHRISTINE Powell is operating with a smartphone that shuts down when it feels like, but it will have to do for her seven-year-old daughter Samoya Sinclair as she begins online learning.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of face-to-face classes at this time, Powell's priority is ensuring Samoya does not miss out on her lessons.

“It is rough but we have to try because our children are our first and main priority. We have to try to see what we can do,” she told the Jamaica Observer at New Day Primary and Junior High School yesterday, where her daughter is registered.

“It might be confusing for some, it might be challenging for some; some cannot manage; some have Internet while others cannot get it because of where they are located, and some people are worried about the Zoom because that takes a lot of data – but we will all just have to try,” Powell added.

According to the resolute mother, no matter what the circumstances, she will always try to ensure that Samoya has access to education.

Public schools started classes yesterday, with students remaining at home and experiencing the teaching and learning process in a number of ways.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, Minister of Education Fayval Williams noted that the first approach to teaching this year is online, through the Google learning management system.

“We have been creating the e-mail addresses for students and teachers and we already note that almost 200,000 students have already logged in to become familiar with the learning management system,” said Williams.

The second approach will be broadcasting lessons on dedicated channels on TVJ, ReadyTV and CVM, the cable networks, and radio stations.

“The national schedule has been sent to schools and this will also be published on our website [and] on all the social media platforms, so that our students can know precisely at what time their classes will be on,” added Williams.

The third approach is for the ministry to provide learning kits for students to utilise, along with their textbooks and worksheets, at home.

“The textbooks and workbooks will be available through the schools for pickup during the first week of the remote learning. Every student will have the Government-issued textbooks and worksheets, where applicable.

“For those students who live in deep rural parts of Jamaica and have to depend on the printed materials only, there will be special worksheets and practice books that will be printed and distributed to these students through their schools,” announced Williams.

