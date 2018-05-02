J'can philanthropist happy to receive PM's Medal of Appreciation

AN elated Beverly Ford, who was one of the recipients of the Prime Minister's Medal of Appreciation for Service to Jamaica, recently, said her passion is for her country and people.

“I have been afforded a number of privileges, and I can't help but extend some of those privileges to individuals who are in need of it,” said Philanthropist Beverly Ford.

She was speaking to JIS News after being awarded the Prime Minister's Medal of Appreciation for Service to Jamaica, during a ceremony held on April 25 at Jamaica House.

A total of 65 people were honoured for significant contributions to the economic, cultural and social development of the country or to Jamaicans in the Diaspora.

Ford received the special recognition for her years of service to various Jamaican community associations in Houston, Texas, as well as outreach to Jamaicans at home.

“I am pleased to be recognised in this way,” she told JIS News.

Born in Manchester in 1948, Beverly Ford learned very early the importance of discipline and generosity from her guardian, who was a respected nurse in her community of Maidstone in the parish.

She later spent the majority of her childhood years in Montego Bay, St James, attending the Montego Bay Senior School which subsequently became Montego Bay High School.

Ford left the country for Washington DC in the United States in 1976, where her new life as wife and philanthropist began.

“I married my husband Dinsdale Ford, who was an obstetrician/gynaecologist, and began managing his clinic,” she explained.

The couple relocated to Houston, Texas, in 1980 where Ford became involved with the Jamaica Foundation of Houston.

She became active in organising fundraisers to help Jamaicans at home and in Houston.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 Ford spearheaded a fund-raiser that provided trailer loads of medical supplies, food and clothing to Jamaica.

She also helped to organise fund-raisers for the Jamaica Library Service, Cornwall Regional Hospital, Spanish Town Hospital and the Spanish Town Infirmary.

She said she used every opportunity to showcase Jamaica's rich culture and heritage as well as expose areas of tourism, trade, the arts and technology as part of Jamaica's national development.

She has remained committed and passionate about promoting Jamaica and serving the Jamaican community, as is evidenced by the number of projects she has spearheaded over the years.

She has served as honorary consul of Jamaica in Houston, board member of the Houston International Festival and the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston, president of the Jamaica Foundation of Houston, among other roles.

Among the many accolades received, Ford was recognised by the consulate general of Jamaica, Miami, for outstanding community service (2008).

She was also honoured as one of the pioneers in the Jamaican Diaspora as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Jamaica's Independence.

“My desire is to be able to keep helping people until my eyes close. That gives me joy and fulfilment,” she said.

