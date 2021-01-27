Jamaican David Walcott invited again to annual meeting of World Economic Forum

JAMAICAN Dr David Walcott, founder and managing director of Novamed (Jamaica), has been specially invited by the World Economic Forum (WEF), along with 50 other young people from around the world, dubbed global shapers, to attend the first hybrid staging of the WEF annual meeting — the Davos Agenda.

The forum, in its 51st year, kicked off on Monday and will continue through to January 29. This year's event is being held under the theme 'The Great Reset', which according to the WEF “represents a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future”.

This will be Walcott's third time as an invitee to the exclusive invite-only forum. He attended the event in person in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018 and the Annual Meeting of New Champions, titled the 'Summer Davos', in 2019.

“I am honoured to have been invited once again to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, with the opportunity to get exposure to so many international and global leaders and heads of government; I want to use this opportunity to represent the Caribbean region, which often struggles to get a seat at global tables of influence,” Walcott said.

The Davos Agenda will feature participants from across academia, business, civil society, and governments, looking to explore the latest strategic trends, research, and analysis on more than 270 global topics. The meeting, which is being held both in person and online, is seeking to connect key global governmental and business leaders with a global multi-stakeholder network in 400 cities around the world for a forward-oriented dialogue driven by the younger generation.

According to the WEF, the discussions are centred on advancing and accelerating public-private collaboration on critical issues such as COVID-19 vaccination, job creation and climate change. Speakers at the forum this year include United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva.

As the world continues to respond to the effects and impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Walcott noted that his aim is to, through his company Novamed, drive a message of health care innovation and world-class health care in emerging markets. “COVID-19 has disrupted the status quo and emerging markets have been forced to introspect and redesign their economic identity. I believe that this is the time for such countries to harness the latent economic potential of innovative solutions, and I feel that a large per cent of that economic value is to be found within healthc are,” Walcott said.

He said Novamed, run with entrepreneur Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, has driven outsized impact throughout the pandemic by supporting several regional entities with testing efforts, procurement and COVID-19 response protocols.

Walcott currently serves as a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on the tail end of leading the COVID-19 response efforts by the Global Shapers Community as the co-chair of the COVID-19 Steering Committee.