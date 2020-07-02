J'can embassy in Washington, DC reopens after COVID-19 lockdown

AUDREY Marks, Jamaica's ambassador to the United States and permanent representative to the Organization of American States, has announced the reopening of the Offices of the Jamaican embassy in Washington, DC, USA.

The embassy, which was closed for the past three months due to a lockdown of Washington, DC, as a result of the city's response to the novel coronavirus, reopened yesterday and will operate from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.

Marks said the embassy will be gradually ramping up services and will be moving back to “full normal operations”, a release from the embassy said.

Bilateral and multilateral meetings to support Jamaica's COVID-19 recovery programme are now the embassy's top priorities, she said.

While the embassy is currently processing online appointments, its consular section will not be opened to the public for in-person applications until July 15, 2020. During the period when the section is not opened for in-person applications, the ambassador said existing applicants will still be allowed to collect passports or documents.

“All applications and documents are to be mailed or placed in the maildrop area until the section is opened for in-person applications.

“An appointment-based system for managing walk-in applicants will be available for every 30 minutes beginning at 10:00 am with the last appointment taken at 12:30 pm,” the release said.

Ambassador Marks said walk-in applicants are strongly encouraged to carry completed application forms along with pertinent documents, including passport size pictures for the necessary verification.

Up to six people will be allowed in the waiting area at any given time and they will be required to wear masks, the release outlined. Only one applicant will be allowed in the interview room. If the applicant is a minor, then one parent or guardian will also be allowed.

Seating availability in the waiting area will be reduced to six chairs, with adherence to physical distancing protocols, the release said, adding that everyone visiting the embassy will be required to wear a mask.