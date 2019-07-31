J'can freed of murder charge in Antigua
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — A Jamaican national, in custody for the past 18 months on a charge of murder, has been freed after a magistrate court upheld a no-case submission on Monday.
Magistrate Ngaio Emmanuel-Edwards ruled in favour of Ari Abdulah Vassell, who had been accused of shooting to death Sean Joseph on December 4, 2017.
Defence attorney Andrew O'Kola had argued that his client should not have been committed to stand trial considering that the documentation filed by the Crown did not establish or was incapable of establishing the elements of the indictable charge before the court.
The lawyer further argued that anyone who did a proper assessment of the evidence in the case file would conclude it was “irrelevant and tangential in respect of the question to be answered.
“Therefore, it is our submission that on the face of the paper no case has been presented that has a reasonable prospect of successful submission and the Crown is remiss in seeking to prosecute in light of what evidence has been disclosed so far,” he argued.
But while the magistrate ruled in favour of the Jamaican, he has been detained by immigration officials and likely to be deported.
Last September, magistrate Joanne Williams threw out a case of perverting the course of justice that had been filed against Vassell.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy