Jamaican in Wuhan lockdown has advice for Bull Bay residents

A Jamaican who has since January been in quarantine at the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China, has offered words of advice to Bull Bay residents under a 14-day lockdown since Friday evening.

Residents of the Seven and Eight Miles communities now need permission from the health ministry before they can leave their homes. Military and police teams are at checkpoints to ensure compliance.

“It is going to be rough at first because it is not something that you are accustomed to, being locked up inside for extended periods with nothing much to do,” Master's degree student Norville Belvett told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “It's just a little inconvenient in the initial days. It will get better, it's not the end of the world, it's not the end of life as we know it. The best way to deal with it is to basically plan your day. Plan activities; make a moment out of everything. Cooking, watching movies, you set aside time for everything.”

He stressed the importance of hand-washing and keeping clothes worn outside separate from those worn in the home.

“[If you go outside], as soon as you… are back home wash your hands. I employ a regiment of [using] hand soap with a little bit of Dettol and then some hand sanitiser after that, just to ensure there is nothing on my hands,” he explained. “The clothes that I wear outside, when I do get to go outside to pick up groceries, I don't take them inside. I put them in a separate area to prevent any contamination of my little space. Just be mindful of your hygiene. I very regularly wipe down and I wash down the surfaces in my little space, just to ensure that I don't contaminate the space.”

Belvett is confined to a roughly 14- x 8-foot dorm room that includes his own bathroom. There is a shared kitchen, laundry room and communal space on the floor. But the days of using those are long gone.

He's always liked to cook and he's been doing a lot more of that in his dorm room — partly to pass the time, but largely to contain potential exposure to the virus. He's found time to try out a few recipes that he's been longing to attempt and proudly displays videos of his skill on social media. He participates in a sit-up challenge that keeps him moving, something to balance the hours spent binge watching movies and TV series. “Just keep rotating your activities so the days don't become monotonous and boring. Me and a couple of my friends, we have a challenge where we do 30 sit-ups every day,” he said. “We send videos to each other of us doing these sit-ups. Right now I am in the process of making a little home video of me making home-made seasoning because you just have to keep yourself occupied.”

He's also using the time to read and learn new things, such as software programmes, that have been on his 'to do' list for a while. “I'm watching self-help and do-it-yourself videos on YouTube. It's about just keeping occupied,” he said “It's also good to be informed about the coronavirus, as to what is going on around you and in other places. So be up to date with the information.”

In the early days of the outbreak, when China was the only country with cases, Belvett was among Jamaicans living in China who asked to be allowed to return home. He was crestfallen when the decision was made to have them remain there. Today, even with 10 cases confirmed locally, he still longs for home, but has accepted that he will not be setting foot on Jamaican soil any time soon.

His last (public post) on the Chinese social media site WeChat was on February 19, less than a month after the Wuhan lockdown. It's a gorgeous photo of large rocks peeking up from a blue pool of water surrounded by lush trees. The accompanying words: “Mentally this is my safe space. My body is on lockdown in Wuhan, but my mind is in Ocho Rios.”