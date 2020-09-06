J'can scientists make advances in keeping country safe from mosquito-borne diseases

FOLLOWING three years of intense tests and study by researchers at The University of the West Indies (UWI), the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) now has two chemicals, new to Jamaica, to add to its arsenal of mosquito-control tools that it says will make the country relatively safe from disease outbreaks for at least another four years.

The development follows on the engagement of the university by the ministry in 2017 which led to the formation of the Mosquito Control Research Unit, with the intention that researchers would provide the ministry with tangible scientific tools to ensure that vector control in Jamaica is enhanced.

A further boost was received through the United States Agency for International Development-funded Zika AIRS Project (ZAP), which was mandated to improve vector control within the country.

“Should there be an outbreak, the ministry can reach for these. The Ministry of Health has the tools due to its engagement of scientists. We should be safe. Based on the fact that they have put in place a unit to give them consistent information, we should be safe for quite some time,” Dr Sheena Francis, research fellow at The UWI's Natural Products Institute, and who also designed the study, told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

She, however, noted that this did not mean the country had seen the back of Zika, chikungunya, and dengue, as mosquitoes are known to develop resistance to chemicals over time, resulting in either the chemicals not killing them or their taking a much longer time to die.

“This is not a one-time test; every two to three years it has to be repeated — so it's not that we shouldn't be seeing them any time soon. We live in a tropical country and we have the Aedes aegypti mosquito, but the ministry is playing its part and the scientists are playing their part to guide the solutions for the country,” Dr Francis told the Sunday Observer.

Jamaica is no stranger to mosquito-borne diseases with routine outbreaks of dengue. In 2014 an increase in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population led to outbreaks of chikungunya and shortly after the Zika virus. Due to the fact that medications to treat mosquito-borne diseases are not readily available, the main method of reducing their transmission is to reduce mosquito populations by either actively searching for and destroying their breeding sites or using insecticides.

Noting that the latter has become problematic because of overuse throughout the years — either from people spraying their homes and/or using mosquito destroyers; farmers spraying their crops; as well as the Ministry of Health using the method — Francis said mosquitoes have developed a mechanism to survive the insecticides.

“This is a problem globally because, for example, the Americas — which include the Caribbean and Latin America — saw a record of over three million persons infected with dengue. So it is important that every single country has the arsenal to combat mosquito populations when it is absolutely necessary,” she pointed out.

“So ZAP, the MOHW, The UWI and myself set out to assess insecticides that are actually effective in Jamaica so that we could have a tool, in the event of an emergency, to use. We tested four larvicides [insecticides used to kill mosquitoes before they grow] and eight adulticides.

“We found that one larvicide — Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis — was extremely effective, at a specific concentration, at killing larvae within an hour. The ministry now has that tool so that in case of an emergency they can reach for that particular larvicide.

“For the adulticides, we found that of the eight tested from different insecticide families, one pyrethroid was very, very active and one carbamate was found to be very effective at killing the adults. So that is another tool for the Ministry of Health,” Dr Francis said.

In the meantime, she said Jamaicans should not become complacent.

“It is also prudent for us to play our part to get rid of the mosquitoes in our surroundings,” she urged, “because too much insecticides lead to the development of resistance, and studies have shown that if you remove the reliance on insecticides then you can also reverse insecticide resistance,” she explained.

The researcher, in addition to doing insecticide resistance studies for the island, is also working on creating a novel insecticide to contribute to the slew of chemicals that are commercially available.

“My team and I are creating insecticides from natural compounds derived from plants,” Dr Francis said. “The research has been going for a while and we have some very interesting leads, and we expect that in less than three to four years we should see something coming out. Of course, everything has to be tested for their impact on humans, so we have to do the safety tests.”