J Wray & Nephew Foundation supports Int'l Women's Day

There was much excitement and fanfare at locations across Jamaica last Wednesday as the J Wray & Nephew (JWN) Foundation made 11 stops in recognition of International Women's Day, being celebrated today.

Care packages consisting of sanitary and hygienic products were presented to 600 grade six girls and women at schools and institutions from communities in Clarendon, Kingston & St Andrew, and St Elizabeth.

The products were donated by JWN staff members who were encouraged through the JWN Foundation's volunteer programme to give back to the communities within which the company operates. These donations were then matched by JWN Foundation with additional donations from Cari-Med and Danielle Terrelonge of DRT Communications.

The beneficiaries of the programme in the Corporate Area were Seaview Gardens Primary School, Seaward Gardens Primary School, Balmagie Primary School, the Mustard Seed Communities, and Maxfield Park Children's Home.

In Clarendon, volunteers visited the Race Course Primary School, York Town Primary School, and the Clarendon Infirmary.

In St Elizabeth, volunteers went to Siloah Primary School, Holland Primary School, and the St Elizabeth Infirmary and gave talks.

During the talk, speakers including Danielle Terrolonge, Dr Chris-Ann Simpson Harley, Empress Golding and Naomi Garrick, provided impactful and interactive sessions on the importance of positive thinking, good hygiene, and personal development. They were strongly supported by a bevy of powerful women who have been in leadership or in non-traditional roles from across JWN.

At one of the locations, Race Course Primary, 75 girls did not disguise their excitement at the visit of JWN Foundation officials.

Principal Monica Smiley was also happy with the morning's activities.

“I am pleased. I am always happy when I see J Wray & Nephew pop up on my e-mail because they are always doing fantastic things for us, and today, in recognition of International Women's Day, they are here, they have shared personal hygiene, goodies in bags, they have given them a lot of pointers as girls in relation to their menstrual system, how to take care of their bodies, their hair and this is important for them.

“In the classrooms, apart from teaching academics, we try to deal with a little social issues, but today it's a special day for them, they learnt several things outside of academics.”

She said that some of the girls, who are drawn from communities mainly in the Clarendon South Eastern area, tend to behave in a vulgar manner at times, because of their community environment, but assured that the school's teachers do their best to temper that kind of behaviour.

“We have students who are respectable, they are from a wide cross section of the parish, mainly from fishing communities. The sugar cane industry has slowed down, so it is impacting a lot on them, and in some of these communities, a lot of gambling takes place and often, the girls are left on their own.

“We have a breakfast programme for them, we have interventions from the guidance counsellor for girls and boys, but overall we have some good girls, although some need a little polishing.”

Smiley said that the socio-economic condition of the students was not good, as they often turn up at school without books, uniforms, bags, and shoes. She also said that students come to school without money and food. “We are having some real challenges with that, and it prevents them from coming to school, which amounts to a high level of absenteeism,” Smiley argued.

Head Girl Amelia Tomlin took positives from the sessions.

“I found the talks important because they build us up as girls,” she said. “It did a lot for me and the other girls. They all said the sessions were good and they learnt a lot.

“I would love to have more sessions like these at school from time to time. It was good overall,” said the 11-year-old from Waterwell, who wants to attend Denbigh High.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Deputy Head Girl Melissa McLean, who found the sessions “nice”. They taught some of the children more ways to carry themselves in the area of proper hygiene, and how to take care of our bodies.

“We are thankful for the bags. Overall, it was very interesting and I learnt a lot,” said the youngster who wants to attend the famous Glenmuir High School when she leaves Race Course Primary.

Prefect Ariana Samuels also gave her take on the activities.

“I found the sessions okay. The guest speakers like Ms Danielle [Terrelonge] taught us to be confident young girls growing up to be independent and be successful women and how proper hygiene for girls is important. I would like to have another follow-up at some point, and I know I speak for the other girls that this was something good today.”

The JWN Foundation's decision to focus on this area for International Women's Day is in keeping with its social inclusion pillar, which seeks to provide opportunities to empower and support the women and girls in the communities which the foundation serves.

“As a foundation, we recognised that the cost of personal care items for women prevents many of the girls from our communities from accessing the basic items needed to maintain proper hygiene. Through our interventions for International Women's Day, we will meet two of their basic needs, providing personal care items as well as an encouragement session, through which we will encourage girls and women to take care of themselves, practise good hygiene, and the importance of a positive mindset,” said Tanikie McClarthy Allen, CEO of JWN Foundation.

The JWN Foundation operates under three pillars —education, culture, and social inclusion — and focuses its attention in areas surrounding its business operations at Spanish Town Road in Kingston, New Yarmouth in Clarendon, and Appleton Estate in St Elizabeth.

McClarthy Allen continued by thanking the staff who volunteered to be speakers or donated to support the women, “We are grateful to our partners who have joined us for the outreach. Partnerships are important to the work we do and because of their contributions, we will be able to provide more packages and increase the impact of our intervention.”

Since 2016, JWN has delivered several programmes, projects, and initiatives to its communities that have positively impacted the lives of people under the pillars of education, cultural expressions, and social inclusion. Programmes include JWN's Annual Scholarships Programme, International Women's Day talks, Focus on Boys workshop series, mentoring sessions, Read Across Jamaica Day, Teacher Training & Support, direct projects support, among other things.

The 2020 International Women's Day talk will build on last year's message about non-traditional careers available to women and on the Marley Dias' If I can do it, you can too and the Alicia Ashley's Women Self-Defence Empowerment talks. This is the latest in a series of positive messages for young females delivered by women, particularly of J Wray & Nephew, and is an expansion of the company's ongoing support of these communities and institutions which have spanned decades.