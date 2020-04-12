J Wray & Nephew spends $5 million on gifts for Clarendon's Cornpiece

J Wray and Nephew Limited (JWN) has again come to the aid of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica by donating over $5 million worth of food packages to the people of Cornpiece in Clarendon.

In its most recent philanthropic initiative, the spirits manufacturing and distributing company gave 2,000 food packages to Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Pearnel Charles Jr and Custos of Clarendon, William Shagoury for the residents of Cornpiece community in the parish last Thursday.

The community sits within the Clarendon belt of J Wray & Nephew's New Yarmouth Estate and is the dormitory community to several of its employees. It was placed under quarantine in late March, after one of the community's overseas-based citizens contracted COVID-19.

Chairman of JWN and the JWN Foundation Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence said, “As a member of the Clarendon community we are aware of the challenges the residents are facing while under quarantine. In keeping with our commitment to support our communities, we are providing these food packages through the JWN Foundation. It is our hope that this will make things easier for the residents.”

Speaking further on the donation Lawrence said, “We would like to thank our partners in this effort, wholesalers and JWN customers, Stoplight Wholesale, National Selfserve, as well as Food Palace and Wholesale ... all local companies from May Pen. We would also like to thank MJ Trucking for transporting the packages. It is our profound belief that together we are stronger, #strongertogether.”

In accepting the donation on behalf of the residents, Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Pearnel Charles Jr, said: “The JWN Foundation must be recognised for their humanitarian service and leadership in times when it matters most. The care packages you have donated will provide vital support to the people of South East Clarendon who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus. We thank you sincerely.”

JWN was one of the first companies to respond to the Jamaican fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) when it made available a total of 100,000 litres of high alcohol and hand sanitisers combined, to the national health system through the National Health Fund.

Last week, the company committed $5 million to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund.

In closing Lawrence reiterated, “J Wray & Nephew Limited has been blending and bottling fine rums and spirits since 1825 and throughout our 195 years of operating we have responded to every major disaster that has affected Jamaica. We are prepared to continue playing our part as good corporate citizens and an integral part of the Jamaican tapestry.”