J Wray & Nephew supports 'Enjoy Responsibly Day'

J Wray and Nephew (JWN) joined the alcohol industry stakeholders in acknowledging 'Enjoy Responsibly Day' last Thursday.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Jamaica Spirits Beer and Wines Network, sought to raise awareness regarding the need to focus on reducing the misuse of alcohol and promoting responsible drinking in Jamaica, with a special emphasis on underage drinking.

Speaking at the virtual launch, chairman of J Wray and Nephew and the Spirts Pool Association, Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence said, “The Spirits Pool represents all its members in the rum industry, and today we have come together as stakeholders from several sectors with a common goal – promoting the responsible consumption of alcohol in general, and in particular, the reduction of underage drinking and access to alcohol.”

The alcohol industry has been self-regulating for years and members have led responsible drinking campaigns (RDM) such as 'Party Proppa' from J Wray and Nephew, and 'Drink Right' by Red Stripe. These messages have been incorporated into the respective advertising and promotional materials, as well as agreements with promoters. The drive has also incorporated responsible pouring and mixing into the bartending and mixology courses by JWN Academy.

General manager of the Spirits Pool Association, Christopher Gentles stated that the message from Government agencies such as the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the National Council and Drug Abuse, the 'No Drinking and Driving' campaigns, the responsible drinking messages from the spirits and beer producers, and the new awareness of the roles of healthy eating and exercise have contributed to a much lower consumption rate of 4.2 litres per capita per annum in terms of alcohol per capita as well as a reduction in the binge drinking of alcohol compared to several of Jamaica's well-resourced neighbours, among them Panama, Mexico, Canada, and the United States – all consuming more than 12 litres per person per capita.

“We look forward to the new Green Paper for the National Alcohol Policy, announced by the Honourable Minister Christopher Tufton, as an opportunity to continue to support the responsible consumption of alcohol in Jamaica.

“One of the greatest expressions of the Jamaican culture has been the freedom to enjoy an affordable drink of well-crafted Jamaican beer or spirits, and we know that our new policy on alcohol will ensure that freedom remains,” Gentles said.

Lawrence added “We take responsibility, given our leadership role in this industry, regarding the health and safety of our consumers, patrons and countrymen. I take this occasion to declare that our industry is committed to discouraging, if not eliminating, the purchase and consumption of alcohol by minors, drinking and driving, and excessive consumption or binging on alcohol.”