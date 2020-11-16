Ja honorary consul chairs Edinburgh Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Group

The City of Edinburgh Council has appointed Jamaica's Honorary Consul to Scotland Sir Godfrey “Geoff” Henry Oliver Palmer OBE (Order of the British Empire) as independent chair to lead the Edinburgh Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Review Group.

The Group will review the appropriateness of certain historical structures throughout the city, such as statues and street names, which commemorate the lives of individuals with close links to slavery. Sir Geoff has been a leading campaigner for the recognition of black history in the general discourse on British history and in particular, Scotland's links to Britain's colonial past.

In welcoming Sir Geoff's appointment, Jamaica's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan said: “We are elated at this announcement, which is most deserving. We are certain that with his expertise and decades of experience, Sir Geoff's chairmanship will bring a meaningful outcome for the review group,” he added.

Sir Godfrey Palmer is a distinguished Jamaican-born scientist, and was appointed Jamaica's first honorary consul to Scotland in 2018. He is also a 2020 recipient of the Jamaican national honour, the Order of Distinction (Commander class).