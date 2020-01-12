Ja looks to capitalise on major news, travel media endorsements

The Ministry of Tourism is looking to capitalise on recent endorsements by international media companies CNN, Bloomberg and The Travel online magazine, which have hailed Jamaica as one of the must-see destinations for the new year.

CNN's travel editors, in compiling their annual list of favourite places to visit, said “with James Bond, Bob Marley, turquoise waters and dazzling waterfalls, Jamaica has a lot to offer, particularly in 2020”.

Bloomberg, in listing Jamaica among its top-24 destinations of choice in 2020, cited Port Antonio, with the popular Geejam Hotel, and Montego Bay, with the historic Half Moon Resort, as major pull factors for visitors.

“Jamaica's powerful tourism industry will get extra buzz after the April release of No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's last James Bond movie, which was filmed partially in Port Antonio,” the media outlet noted.

Meanwhile, both Falmouth and Ocho Rios were hailed as “must visit” ports by The Travel.

Portfolio minister Edmund Bartlett said he told the team at the ministry “not to lose sight of the moment and to do everything to ensure that the country capitalises on these important endorsements”.

Jamaica, he noted, “could not pay for that level of international exposure”.

“ Bloomberg Media, for example, is considered one of the largest global media companies in existence today, reaching a premium audience of 62 million across multiple platforms – digital, television, radio, print and live events,” Bartlett noted.

He also said that CNN reaches some 90 million households in the US and reportedly more than 384 million households worldwide through its CNN International.