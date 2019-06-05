Ja's ambassador to US pays tribute to Seaga

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks signs the condolence book as she pays tribute to former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, who died in Florida, USA, on May 28. The condolence book is open at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, for individuals wishing to pay tribute to the former prime minister. The ambassador said Seaga's “love, commitment, and dedication to the people of Jamaica, of all social classes, cannot be overstated”. She described him as a true servant of the people, holding the record of serving successfully in a constituency for over 40 years. “We have lost a stalwart, but have gained much from his distinguished legacy of service to the Government and people of Jamaica,” she said. (Photo: Derrick Scott)