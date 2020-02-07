Jacana opens first store in Manor Park

Medical cannabis company Jacana officially launched its brand with the opening of its first store in Upper Manor Park Plaza, St Andrew last December.

“The Jacana dispensary stands out from the rest, not only with the quality of products but also through the use of elegant design and a fantastic in-store customer experience that is not just educational but fun too,” a company news release quotes Director of Sales, Marketing and Communications Nicole Walker. “Upon first glance, the perception may be that purchasing from Jacana will mean higher prices. However, we have worked hard to ensure our pricing is in line with the current market.”

From its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical-grade lab and manufacturing facility in St Ann, Jacana has developed what is described as four unique product lines — Joy, Peace, Passion, and Relief — each tailored to meet specific effects.

The company explained that Joy is a high-energy range that helps to alleviate stress; Peace helps promote deep and restful sleep; Passion is a seductive range that helps to stimulate the senses; and Relief helps with pain and inflammation, whether from injury, ageing or the general wear and tear of modern life.

The company said it uses advanced technology in plant science to design a system to make it easier for physicians and patients to understand which cannabis products to choose.

“Each category is carefully curated to activate the body's natural cannabinoid receptors and to deliver the desired effects. After a consultation with a certified medical physician, customers are taken through an educational session in order to assist them in responsibly choosing the products that are right for them,” Jacana said, adding that its future line of products will include oil tinctures, topical ointments, creams, and teas.

Chief Executive Officer Alexandra Chong said the company was happy to finally showcase the Jacana brand and the hard work the team has been doing over the last three years.

“We married Jamaica's long-standing history of cannabis cultivation with elegant design and the quality control it deserves. It makes us proud to build a Jamaican cannabis brand that not just meets but exceeds international standards. To us, 'Made in Jamaica' is the ultimate badge of honour,” Chong said.

Jacana said that all its products are sun-grown and cultivated using organic methods on its 100-acre farm in the mountains of St Ann where the unique microclimate and latitude create the perfect conditions for cultivation.

The company also said that its unique methods of production make it one of the most sustainable cannabis production facilities globally.