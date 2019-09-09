Jah Paul flying Jamaica's flag high in NY
Jamaican singer and community activist, Jah Paul (centre) gets the attention of New York mayor and US presidential candidate Bill deBlasio as they walk in the 52nd Annual West Indian American Day Carnival and Labor Day Parade this month in Brooklyn, New York. At left is New York's first lady Chirlane McCray. Jah Paul, real name Paul Haughton, who hails from Granville, St James, briefed the mayor on activities the Jamaicans living there are undertaking to help develop the city, including a
programme to reduce violence and guns on the streets.
Jah Paul carries the Jamaican flag through the streets of Brooklyn to mark Independence Day, August 6, 2019. The singer is celebrating his recently released album Summerspling on iTunes, which is to be followed this month by the single, Pay Me on the Money Money, Twinkle Star and Reggae Yard Vibe.
