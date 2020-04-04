Jailhouse jitters

There are growing fears among members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) assigned to the lock-up at Half-Way- Tree Police Station following a spike in the number of inmates there who have tested positive for chickenpox.

Last week the Jamaica Observer confirmed that at least six inmates and at least one policeman assigned to the lock-up had tested positive for the virus.

Now, as the island battles the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is confirmation of several more cases of chickenpox in the past seven days.

When the report surfaced last week, senior members of the JCF argued that it was not an outbreak of chickenpox but a cycle, as the number of confirmed cases was fewer than 10.

But yesterday JCF sources confirmed that 17 cases of the virus had now been detected in the lock-up, with no confirmation of how many members of the JCF had been confirmed as positive.

“Eight of those persons (inmates) are in an advanced stage of recovery while the other nine recently contacted the virus,” said a senior JCF source.

“All the affected detainees have received medical attention. The most recent medical examination took place on Wednesday at the medical post located at the Half-Way-Tree station.

“The isolation and treatment protocols have been activated and the health officials have been visiting, conducting evaluations, and giving support to the facility,” added the source.

According to the JCF source, police assigned to cells at Half-Way-Tree Police Station have been issued with their standard supply of personal protective equipment and they have access to additional supplies, if the need arises.

But this has failed to satisfy cops at the lock-up, who yesterday threatened to call in sick to avoid contracting the virus.

“In this time that the coronavirus is posing a threat to Jamaica, there is no way that we can work in a condition where there is chickenpox,” one constable told the Observer.

“We had to refuse one inmate yesterday (Thursday) because there is no way we are accepting anyone else in the cells,” added the constable.

Efforts to get a comment from head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Jacqueline Coombs on Tuesday while a medical team was at the Half-Way-Tree Police Station were unsuccessful.

At that time Coombs said the medical team was carrying out a routine operation and she had no comment on the chickenpox outbreak.