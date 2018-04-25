Jamaica embarks on youth exchange programmes with St Lucia, Uganda

JAMAICA has signed two new agreements with the governments of Uganda and St Lucia, to establish a framework of cooperation for youth exchange initiatives between the countries.

The move, a release from the Ministry of Education said yesterday, is in a continuing push to strengthen programmes for youth workers and youth leaders.

The agreements were signed last week at the meeting of the Commonwealth Youth Ministers Task Force in London, England.

Minister of state in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Floyd Green said there was tremendous benefit in exposing youth leaders and workers to other systems and forms of Government, diverse cultures and more extensive networks.

“We also believe that as a country we have a lot to offer the world in relation to our advances in youth development, as such we want to champion the cause and have solid systems of exchange through the world,” he is quoted as saying in the release.

The project initiation agreements flow from last year's ninth meeting of Commonwealth Youth Ministers in Uganda, where it was agreed that member governments would use the south-south cooperation model to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, best practices and technical assistance related to youth development among member countries. Jamaica's report on youth development initiatives was well received at last week's meeting, the release said.

The separate agreements were signed by Minister Green and by Edmund Estephane, minister of equity, social justice, empowerment, youth development, sports, culture and local government for St Lucia, and by Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, minister of state, youth and children affairs in Uganda's Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.