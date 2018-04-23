Jamaica enters CFA Institute
The Jamaican arm of CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, was officially launched last week with three events held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston from Wednesday to Friday.
The first event was a luncheon on Wednesday, followed by a press breakfast the following day, after which the official launch was held Thursday night.
The institute offers the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement designation, and the Investment Foundations Certificate.
The CFA Board in Virginia recently approved Jamaica as the 150th society across the world.
