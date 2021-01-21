Jamaica eyes deeper ties with Biden-Harris Administration

The Government of Jamaica has signalled an intention to deepen its ties with the United States following the inauguration of a new Administration yesterday.

In extending congratulations to the 46th President of the United States Joseph R Biden Jr and Vice-President Kamala Harris on their formal assumption of duties , Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith said: “The Government and people of Jamaica look forward to the further deepening of this strong and active partnership, under the Biden-Harris Administration.

Today's (yesterday) inauguration reaffirms the strong democratic foundation on which the United States of America is built and for which it has had a long and distinguished tradition. The occasion is special and historic,” said Johnson Smith in a release.

“Even as we renew engagement with President Biden, previously a vice-president, we also look forward to building new relations with the vice-president. Indeed, it is of special significance to Jamaica that Vice-President Harris is the first female vice-president of the United States of America, a woman of colour and the child of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.

“We, therefore, join in acknowledging this important milestone and note with pride her own inspiring assertion that while she is the first, she expects that many more will follow her,” added Johnson Smith.

She said Jamaica values its close friendship with the US which is a key ally and a major development partner.

“It is a relationship that has been shaped by mutually beneficial cooperation, deep historical and cultural ties, mutual respect for the rule of law and human rights, as well as the large Jamaican Diaspora in the United States.

“We convey our best wishes to President Biden and his Administration as the world seeks to navigate these challenging times,” declared Johnson Smith.

In the meantime Opposition Leader Mark Golding also extended congratulations to Vice-President Harris.

“Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora are filled with joy as we celebrate her historic achievements of becoming the first female, first African American, and the first person of Jamaican and Indian heritage to rise to that elevated position.

“We in this Caribbean region anticipate with great optimism that Kamala Harris will facilitate an even stronger relationship between the United States Government and the governments and peoples of the Caribbean,” said Golding in a social media post.