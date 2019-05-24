Jamaica hosts successful Caribbean Shipping Executives Conference

Jamaica hosted the 18th Annual Caribbean Shipping Executives Conference on Monday and Tuesday this week and, from all accounts, the event was extremely successful, attracting just over 300 delegates, a record for the mid-year conference. In addition to the business sessions, delegates were entertained by hosts, the Shipping Association of Jamaica, at a Jamaica Culture Party, appropriately titled 'Welcome to Jamrock', at Mona Visitors' Lodge on Monday night. Here are a few photo highlights of the business and social events.

