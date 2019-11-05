Jamaica looking to strengthen ties with China, Holness tells Xi

SHANGHAI, China — Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday held bilateral talks with People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping in Shanghai.

Both leaders spoke on a number of areas of cooperation between the two countries, a news release from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Holness, who is on an official visit, expressed his gratitude for China's long-standing strong commitment and support for Jamaica's economic growth and development.

He told President Xi that the aim of his trip is to strengthen the strategic relations between both countries.

In that regard, Holness noted that China has been impactful in cooperation initiatives with Jamaica particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, trade and investment.

He also said further investments are being sought as Jamaica is positioning itself for Special Economic Zones and port development, under the Global Logistics Hub Initiative which is an essential component of the Belt and Road Initiative.

According to Holness, there are opportunities for even greater growth in these areas between the two countries and there is scope for further cooperation in other areas such as sport, education, culture, and tourism.

Alongside the prime minister's official working visit to China, a team from JAMPRO is attending the China International Import Exposition (CIIE), with a display of Jamaican products.

For his part, President Xi mentioned his visit to Jamaica in 2009 and highlighted his visit to the Blue Mountains and the opening of the Confucius Centre at The University of the West Indies, Mona. He spoke of the shared interest in people-centred development focused on equity and improvement of the conditions of our peoples.

Holness noted that he will also have more in-depth discussions with Premier Li Keqiang when he travels to Beijing later this week.

In the meantime, Holness has also met with the mayor of Shanghai Ying Yong and toured the Yangshan Phase IV Automated Terminal, which is the world's largest automated port terminal.