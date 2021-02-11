Jamaica names new permanent representative to ISA

JAMAICA'S new permanent representative to the International Seabed Authority (ISA) Alison Stone Roofe this week presented her credentials to ISA Secretary General Michael W Lodge during a ceremony held at ISA Secretariat in downtown Kingston.

Stone Roofe, in reiterating the commitment of Jamaica as host state of ISA, said: “I am deeply honoured to serve in this capacity and to continue the tradition of excellence by my predecessors. Jamaica will continue to support ISA to ensure that the organisation is successful in carrying out its mandate.”

Secretary General Lodge welcomed Ambassador Stone Roofe as Jamaica's new permanent representative to ISA, and highlighted the special role played by the host country in the successful implementation of the authority's mandate. “ISA looks forward to continuing our fruitful and unique relationship with Jamaica, with a view to further strengthen the action of the organisation to meet the needs of our members,” he said.

Ambassador Stone Roofe is the acting under secretary for multilateral affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Prior to this appointment, she was acting under secretary for bilateral, regional and hemispheric affairs at the ministry. She also served as Jamaica's ambassador to Brazil and non-resident ambassador to Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Stone Roofe joined the foreign ministry in 1989 as foreign service officer. She was private sector liaison for the Caribbean Regional Negotiating Machinery from 2002 to 2004, deputy director of the Foreign Trade Department from 2004 to 2009, and director of the Caribbean and Americas Department in the ministry from 2009 to 2012. She holds a Master of Philosophy in International Relations from University of Oxford, England, and master of science and bachelor of science degrees from The University of the West Indies, Jamaica.